Plans Approved For £15m The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre in Liverpool

Plans have been approved for The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre, designed to celebrate the life and career of Liverpool's most famous comedian.

Liverpool's Royal Court, working with The Comedy Trust and The Sir Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation, submitted plans last Autumn for the brand new £15m building dedicated to Liverpool's rich comedy heritage to Liverpool City Council. Building work could begin in 2025 with the doors set to open in 2027 to mark what would have been Sir Ken Dodd's 100th birthday.

The four-storey building would become a permanent home to The Sir Ken Dodd archive and Happiness exhibition currently showing at National Museum Liverpool, and will celebrate the life and career of Sir Ken Dodd, while also offering spaces for comedy-based workshops, talks and performances. The centre will be operated by Liverpool's Royal Court as an extension of The Royal Court Theatre.

The Happiness Centre will celebrate all forms of comedy and humour and provide opportunities for all to take part in a wide range of programmes, workshops and sessions with comedy, humour, health and wellbeing at their heart.

Through the lens of Doddy, Liverpool's most famous entertainer, The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre will highlight and explore Liverpool humour and the role the city played in becoming a cradle of entertainment for countless comedians. The centre will also explore how comedy and humour defines Liverpudlians, why the city is known world-wide for its wit and humour and how we can use laughter and humour to make us feel better and improve wellbeing.

The centre will be built on the land adjacent to Liverpool's Royal Court, on the site currently occupied by Courtyard Bar & Kitchen. Once completed, the centre will house a new 100-seat restaurant.

The £15m project will be designed by Stirling Prize winning architects Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), who were also behind the extensive refurbishment of Liverpool's Royal Court. Funding for the project is coming from a number of sources, primarily the Sir Ken Dodd Charitable Trust.

As well as being a home for comedy in the city, the building will join on to the theatre, creating new dressing rooms and office space that will allow the staging of larger and more ambitious works in the future.

The public are being asked what they would like to see as part of the museum and archive, as its plans move on to the next stage.

Lady Anne Dodd says, ‘I am thrilled that my dream of creating a legacy to celebrate Ken's life has reached such a landmark stage. I think the building looks fantastic and I know Ken would be delighted at its location, just a stone's throw from his favourite building in the city, St George's Hall. I am thoroughly enjoying working with Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre and architect Paul Monaghan of AHMM and very much look forward to getting on with the next stage which will include planning a programme of events and activities to inform the design of the inside and outside the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre. Ken spent many happy hours entertaining thousands in The Royal Court Theatre and I know he would be delighted that his legacy building links to the theatre he helped to save back in 1979.'

Gillian Miller, CEO, Liverpool's Royal Court says, ‘We are delighted to announce planning approval for this iconic legacy to Liverpool's greatest entertainer, Sir Ken Dodd. We have been working with Lady Anne Dodd from the beginning of the design process to ensure that the building reflects Ken's mantra that ‘Happiness is the greatest gift that we possess'. There is no better city than Liverpool to create a centre for happiness and wellbeing in, and we are looking forward to delivering a unique building for the city that epitomises happiness. Our plans for the world's biggest tickling stick will become a landmark for the city attracting tourists and visitors from near and far, putting a smile on everyone's face. This is a wonderfully positive project for the city and much needed in these uncertain times.'

Paul Monaghan, Executive Director, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Architects, “Having grown up in Liverpool in the sixties and seventies I was always aware of Sir Ken Dodd from his music, TV appearances and legendary performances. He was always a favourite because his humour was surreal and timeless which is why he was still a popular entertainer up until his passing. It's therefore a great honour to work on the design for this building with Lady Anne Dodd and The Royal Court Theatre on such a key site in Liverpool. The building will provide a great legacy for his work along with providing educational spaces for the youth of the City. Its multicoloured facade and sustainable design will provide a fitting landmark to a great man.”

