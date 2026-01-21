Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals More Events For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In addition to the programme already announced for Alan Cumming's inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, the Theatre has unveiled additional events scheduled throughout the year, highlighting a diverse array of Scotland's foremost creative talent.

Featuring an electric line up of dance, theatre and music performances the exciting events will commence in March with Scottish Roots (14 March) – an exciting new triple bill by Scottish Dance Theatre that will invite audiences to experience the thrill of bodies in motion and the pulse of music that bridges tradition and innovation. From the haunting O Chiadain An Lo (with music by Skye piper Brìghde Chaimbeul), to the wild joy of Moving Cloud (with music by folk group TRIP), and the premiere of Off-Season, a brand-new creation by Edinburgh-based choreographer Tess Letham, the not to be missed evening is set to be a celebration of four decades of passion, creativity and connection from Scotland's leading dance company.

Scottish Dance Theatre are set to return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre in September for Little Ray (15 September), a dance performance created especially for young children aged 3–5. Developed in collaboration with early years specialists Starcatchers and designed as a shared experience for children and their grown-ups through movement, music and gentle interaction, Little Ray is a playful dance performance exploring the many things we humans feel.

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said, “Bringing our 40th anniversary season to Pitlochry feels especially meaningful, particularly with work that captures both the energy and heart of Scottish Dance Theatre. From the traditional and contemporary fusion of our Scottish Roots triple bill to the playful, intimate world of Little Ray, sharing these performances here is a wonderful way to celebrate and to invite audiences of all ages to experience dance together.”

On Saturday 21 March Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to host one of Scotland's finest vocal ensembles, Edinburgh University Chamber Choir as they bring a fabulous programme of folksong, madrigals, sacred anthems, and everything in between to the Theatre's auditorium. The repertoire spans hundreds of years, including a performance of Poulenc's ‘Sept Chansons', one of the composer's earlier works, and indeed one of his first forays into choral composition.

Later in March, the Theatre will welcome two of the Highlands' most respected musicians, Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson (28 March), as they celebrate 20 years of playing together with a special anniversary concert for what promises to be a memorable evening of tunes, songs, reminiscences and craic! From their early days playing dances and weddings across the Highlands to touring the world with Mànran, Gary and Ewen have established themselves as prominent figures in Scottish traditional music.

Gary Innes said about his forthcoming performance: “Pitlochry Festival Theatre is an incredible venue, and a stage that we have loved sharing our music and fun on for many years with Mànran, and others, and so to return as part of our 20th anniversary tour will indeed be a special night for us both.”

In June, the Theatre's Pavilion, situated in the picturesque Explorers Garden, is set to host the Scottish premiere of established Scottish Independent Theatre Artist Sharron Devine's The Only Way Out Is In (17-21 & 24-28 June), a live multi-sensory, one on one experience, in three acts exploring urgent themes of nature, control, power, risk, balance, trust and choice. Originally commissioned by the award-winning Theatre Absolute and selling out during Coventry UK City of Culture 2021, this powerful experience plays with theatrical form to face vital themes head on with craft, curiosity and bags of imagination.

Sharron Devine said: “After almost 3 decades developing my craft in theatre, I couldn't be more excited to make my debut with and in my own work at the magical Pitlochry Festival Theatre under this new exciting tenure led by Alan Cumming.

It's been so easy and my absolute joy this last year to work with the team to make bringing The Only Way Out Is In to Pitlochry audiences a reality.”

Other events throughout 2026 include the return of A Play A Pie A Pint with Milly Sweeney's (Best Writer – The Stage Debut Awards 2025 for Water Colour at Pitlochry Festival Theatre) new play Someone's Knockin' at the Door (18-22 March), comedians Susie McCabe (8 May) and Fred MacAulay (30 Oct), and music from The Legends of American Country Show (17 April) and the SNYJO (Scottish National Jazz Orchestra) – Big Band Jazz in the Afternoon (17 May). Further events will be announced in the coming months.

