Pianist And Composer Nicolas Namoradze, 2018 Honens Prize Laureate, Will Give Recital Debut At Wigmore Hall

2018 Honens Prize Laureate Nicolas Namoradze gives his Konzerthaus Berlin debut in the Kleiner Saal on Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 PM followed by his London recital debut at Wigmore Hall on Sunday, February 16 at 7:30 PM. Both programs include Namoradze's own set of Etudes - receiving their United Kingdom premiere at Wigmore Hall - which American composer John Corigliano describes as "some of the most innovative and dynamic works of this century."

Since his win at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, Namoradze has been named by NYC's WQXR as one of 20 artists to watch in 2020 and he has upcoming albums set to be released later this year by the reputable labels, Hyperion and Steinway. At his sold-out solo recital at Carnegie Hall last year Concertonet raved, "A true artist who impresses not with pyrotechnics but rather with keen intelligence, a rich tonal palette and refinement," and New York Classical Review lauded, "Impressive New York debut...Nicolas Namoradze is a pianist with a lot to say." Additionally, Namoradze studies piano with Emanuel Ax who said he is, "set to become one of the truly important artists of his generation."

These two recitals, along with Namoradze's Carnegie Hall 2019 performance, are part of the 2018 Honens Laureate Prize and presented with the generous support of the Azrieli Foundation. Honens President and CEO Neil Edwards comments, "The debut series fills an important part of the Honens mission to offer exceptional opportunities to springboard the winning laureate's career. Mr. Namoradze is a fine musician, and we are honored to share this exceptional talent with the world."

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 8:00 PM

Konzerthaus Berlin, Kleiner Saal in Berlin, Germany

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 9, Op. 68 ("Black Mass")

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia No. 9 in F minor, BWV 795

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in E minor, BWV 830

Nicolas Namoradze: Etudes I-VI

Alexander Scriabin: Eight Études, Op. 42

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 4 in F-sharp Major, Op. 30

To purchase tickets, €14.50-19.50, please call 030 20 30 9 2101, visit konzerthaus.de, or go to the Konzerthaus Berlin Box Office at Gendarmenmarkt 10117 Berlin.

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 7:30 PM

Wigmore Hall in London, United Kingdom

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 9, Op. 68 ("Black Mass")

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia No. 9 in F minor, BWV 795

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in E minor, BWV 830

York Bowen: 12 Studies Op. 46

Nicolas Namoradze: Etudes I-VI (UK premiere)

To purchase tickets, £10-20, please call 020 7935 2141, visit wigmore-hall.org.uk, or go to the Wigmore Hall Box Office at 36 Wigmore Street, London W1U 2BP.



Pianist and composer Nicolas Namoradze, whose performances have been hailed by critics as "sparkling ... sensitive and coloristic" (New York Times) and "simply gorgeous" (Wall Street Journal), came to international attention in 2018 upon winning the triennial Honens International Piano Competition in Calgary, Canada-the largest piano prize in the world.

As 2018 Honens Prize Laureate, besides performing in the world's most remarkable classical music venues including Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, and Konzerthaus Berlin, Namoradze's upcoming concerts include with orchestras such as the London Philharmonic, and residencies at leading festivals and music centers around the world such as the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

After completing his undergraduate studies in Budapest, Vienna, and Florence, Namoradze moved to New York for his master's degree at Juilliard. He now pursues his Doctorate at the CUNY Graduate Center holding the Graduate Center Fellowship, studying piano with Emanuel Ax and Yoheved Kaplinsky and composition with John Corigliano. Namoradze serves on the faculty of Queens College.



Honens discovers, nurtures, and presents Complete Artists-21st century pianists for 21st century audiences. The Honens International Piano Competition takes place every three years and is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates for the rigours and realities of professional careers in music and creates opportunities for growth and exposure. The Honens Prize Laureate is awarded $100,000 (CAD) and Honens' half-million dollar Artist Development Program, which provides artistic and career guidance and support, including worldwide representation for three years, debut recitals in major career-building markets, residencies at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, production of a professional recording released globally on the Hyperion and Steinway labels, as well as valuable coaching and mentorship opportunities.

Additionally, the annual Honens Festival is one of Canada's premier classical music events, intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world renowned music with Albertans every year.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of musicians and music-lovers at home and around the world. Honens' Legacy Partners follow in Esther Honens' footsteps by securing Honens' future and ensuring its continued ability to offer a broad scope of programming and community outreach projects.



Fulfilling the philanthropic legacy of David J. Azrieli, the Azrieli Foundation has been funding institutions as well as operating programs in Israel and Canada since 1989. Driven by a strong belief in the powerful role and responsibility of philanthropy, the foundation empowers and assists tens of thousands of people by supporting a broad range of organizations, facilitating innovative outcomes and increasing knowledge and understanding in the search for practical and novel solutions





