Photos: Theatre Royal Plymouth Presents NHS THE MUSICAL

NHS The Musical runs 17 - 25 September in The Lyric at Theatre Royal Plymouth, with discounted tickets available across the run for NHS staff.

Sep. 21, 2021  

Theatre Royal Plymouth is presenting the brand-new production of NHS The Musical by Nick Stimson and Jimmy Jewell. Stephen Fletcher directs Sabrina Aloueche (Politician), Jordan Castle (Porter), Peter Caulfield (Doctor), Alice Frankham (Jillian), Jimmy Johnston (Arthur), Justina Kehinde (Consultant) and Neil Stewart (Robert). NHS The Musical runs 17 - 25 September in The Lyric at Theatre Royal Plymouth, with discounted tickets available across the run for NHS staff.

Check out photos below!

Informed by first-hand accounts from NHS staff, NHS The Musical gets under its skin, and celebrates the people who make its heart beat. Sharper than a scalpel, this fast-paced comedy show takes you from the surgical theatre to musical theatre, pumping with songs, satire, sass - and gas and air. But beware! This beloved institution may be the perfect tonic, but it can also be the bitterest pill. The UK's largest employer and government's biggest spender has its own ailments, that just never seem to be cured.

With a combined company of 7 cast and 7 band members live on stage, NHS The Musical will be a rousing celebration of the people who have cared for us and our families for more than 70 years.

For more information visit: https://theatreroyal.com/

Peter Caulfield, Jordan Castle, Justina Kehinde

Jordan Castle

Peter Caulfield, Justina Kehinde

Full Cast

Full Cast


