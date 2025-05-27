Photos: THIS IS MY FAMILY at Southwark Playhouse

This brand-new production opens at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 28 May.
Anthology Theatre has released production photos of the London premiere of Tim Firth’s Award-winning musical This Is My Family. This brand-new production opens at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 28 May, with previews from 23 May, and runs until 12 July.
Vicky Featherstone directs Nancy Allsop (Nicky), Victoria Elliott (Sian), Michael Jibson (Steve), Luke Lambert (Matt), Gay Soper (May), and Gemma Whelan (Yvonne).
Also announced today is the multi-award-winning creative team joining Vicky Featherstone - Music Supervision: Caroline Humphris; Set Design: Chloe Lamford; Lighting Design: Lee Curran; Sound Design: Dominic Bilkey; Costume Design & Associate Set Design: Ethan Cheek; Music Direction: Natalie Pound; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; and Associate Director: Vaila Anderson.
This Is My Family was originally staged at Sheffield Theatres in 2013, winning the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical.
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Victoria Elliott, Nancty Allsop
Victoria Elliott and Gay Soper
The Company of This Is My Family
Michael Jibson, Gay Soper, Gemma Whelan and Nancy Allsop
Michael Jibson and Gemma Whelan
Luke Lambert, Michael Jibson and Gemma Whelan
