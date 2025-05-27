Photos: THIS IS MY FAMILY at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anthology Theatre has released production photos of the London premiere of Tim Firth’s Award-winning musical This Is My Family. This brand-new production opens at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on 28 May, with previews from 23 May, and runs until 12 July.

Vicky Featherstone directs Nancy Allsop (Nicky), Victoria Elliott (Sian), Michael Jibson (Steve), Luke Lambert (Matt), Gay Soper (May), and Gemma Whelan (Yvonne).

Also announced today is the multi-award-winning creative team joining Vicky Featherstone - Music Supervision: Caroline Humphris; Set Design: Chloe Lamford; Lighting Design: Lee Curran; Sound Design: Dominic Bilkey; Costume Design & Associate Set Design: Ethan Cheek; Music Direction: Natalie Pound; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; and Associate Director: Vaila Anderson.

This Is My Family was originally staged at Sheffield Theatres in 2013, winning the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

