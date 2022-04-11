Photos: New Adaptation of JANE EYRE Runs at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

A new adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel Jane Eyre has opened at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre. The show, a co-production with the New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme, can be seen at the SJT throughout April, and at the New Vic in May.

Nia Gandhi, Sarah Groarke, Sam Jenkins-Shaw, Tomi Ogbaro, Eleanor Sutton and Zoe West are directed by Zoë Waterman in a new adaptation by Chris Bush (TONY! The Blair Musical; The Assassination of Katie Hopkins; Standing at the Sky's Edge).



Jane may be poor, obscure, plain and little, but that doesn't mean she is without passion. Jane is clever and uncompromising, with no patience for those who don't meet her own high standards. Jane has no respect for authority, but lives by her own strict moral code, no matter what the consequences.



This witty and fleet-footed adaptation seeks to present Jane Eyre to a fresh audience while staying entirely true to the original's revolutionary spirit. Using actor-musicians, playful multi-roling and a host of 19th century pop hits, this is an accessible new version of a literary masterpiece.



Jane Eyre is designed by Bronia Housman with lighting design by Nao Nagai. The Composer and Sound Designer is Simon Slater. The Associates Sound Designer is Daniel Abell, the Musical Supervisor is Alex Weatherhill, the Movement Director is Will Tuckett and the Accent Coach is Alix Dunmore. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.

Jane Eyre can be seen in the Round at the SJT until Saturday 30 April. It will then be performed at the New Vic 4 to 28 May. Tickets for the show at the SJT, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Photo Credits: Tony Bartholomew