Photos: Meet the Cast of RIDE THE CYCLONE UK Premiere

New character portraits offer a first look at the company of the UK premiere of the hit cult musical Ride the Cyclone, featuring new designs by Ryan Dawson Laight. Check out the photos.

The production will open at Southwark Playhouse Elephant on November 14, 2025, for a limited run through January 10, 2026.

The production stars Edward Wu (Kim’s Convenience, Riverside Studios) as The Amazing Karnak, with Baylie Carson (Mean Girls, SIX, West End) as Ocean; Grace Galloway (Priscilla The Party, Blood Brothers, UK Tour) as Jane Doe; Robyn Gilbertson (professional debut) as Constance; Damon Gould (Cabaret, West End; Newsies, Troubadour Theatre) as Noel; Bartek Kraszewski (professional debut) as Mischa; and Jack Maverick (professional debut) as Ricky. The cast is completed by Nathaniel Purnell (Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; The Time Traveller’s Wife, West End) and Rebecca D’Lacey (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, European Tour).

Darkly funny, imaginative, and unexpectedly moving, Ride the Cyclone follows six teenagers who, after a fatal rollercoaster accident, find themselves in limbo with one final chance to plead their case for another shot at life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to reveal their stories, dreams, and regrets in a journey through mortality and meaning.

Ride the Cyclone: The Musical features book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, with direction and choreography by Lizzi Gee and musical direction by Ben McQuigg.

Designs are by Ryan Dawson Laight (set and costume), Tim Deiling (lighting), Nina Dunn for PixelLux (video), Tom Marshall (sound), and Richard Pinner (illusion). Casting is by Harry Blumenau, production management by Toby P. Darvill for Production Solutions Group, and general management by Jack Maple Productions.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint



Edward Wu

Baylie Carson

Damon Gould

Robyn Gilbertson

Bartek Kraszewski

Jack Maverick

Nathaniel Purnell

Rebecca D'Lacey

Grace Galloway