Photos: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto At King’s Head Theatre

King’s Head Theatre & James Quaife Productions have released photos of their pantomime production of Jack and the Beanstalk, co-produced by both companies. The show will run from 23 November 2025 - 4 January 2026.

Leading the cast as Dame Trott will be Victoria Scone, who rose to fame as the first AFAB drag queen to be a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and was later a finalist on Drag Race: Canada vs The World. On stage, Victoria has recently played Pluto in The Frogs (Southwark Playhouse), as well as appearing in several Tuck Shop adult pantomimes in the West End.

Playing leading man Jack is Elliott Baker-Costello, who recently starred as Pepper in the international tour of Mamma Mia!, as well as covering Rolf in the Chichester production of The Sound of Music. He is joined by Priscille Grace as Jill – an experienced panto leading lady, she played the titular role in the Oxford Playhouse’s 2024 Cinderella pantomime. Grace’s credits also include Reputation at The Other Palace, Legends: The Divas Tour at the Adelphi, and Much Ado About Nothing at the Watermill.

Mia Ito Smith plays Fairy Fullobeans, and has recently performed in the South-East Asian Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen as Alana Beck (Victoria Theatre, Singapore). Pat the Cow will be played by Pavanveer Sagoo, whose credits include Macbeth (Shakespeare North Playhouse, The Dukes Theatre, Hope Mill Theatre & Lawrence Batley Theatre, 2025) and Sleeping Beauty (Storyhouse, 2024). Completing the cast is Joseph Lukehurst as villain Nightshade, who returns to King’s Head Theatre’s pantomime having played Prince Charming in 2024’s Cinderella.

Victoria Scone said: “I’m udderly ECSTATIC to be donning my Dame drapery as ‘Trott’ at the King’s Head this Christmas! To be part of such an iconic queer venue’s panto is a real treat. It’s going to be camp, chaotic, and it’s just my cup of tea.”

As previously announced, Jack and the Beanstalk will be written and directed by Andrew Pollard, who created last year’s Cinderella. Receiving several 5 star reviews and selling out many performances, Cinderella starred Drag Race UK finalist Ella Vaday and featured the voices of Dame Judi Dench, Miriam Margolyes, and Su Pollard.

Joining Andrew will be a creative team including composer Ben Barrow who returns from last year's Cinderella, Mike Lees as set & costume designer (Uncle Vanya, West End; The Crown Jewels, Garrick Theatre; The Toxic Avenger, Southwark Playhouse), and lighting designer Alex Lewer (I Wish You Well, Criterion Theatre; Leaves of Glass, Park Theatre; F**king Men, Waterloo East). They will work alongside sound designer Matthew Giles (The Last Five Years, Reading Rep, Barn Theatre), musical director Jordan Paul Clarke (Olivier Award-winner for Showstoppers; Ride, Garrick Theatre), returning choreographer Emily Golding-Ellis, production manager Carrie Croft and general manager James Quaife.

The majority of performances for Jack and the Beanstalk will be a traditional family pantomime with a fun North London twist. Alongside these, on Thursday and Saturday nights, there will be selected Adults Only performances, each featuring a different special guest star – soon to be announced. Last year for Cinderella, these guest stars included John Owen-Jones, Cassidy Janson, Danielle Steers, Vinegar Strokes, and Christina Bianco. The adult version of the show will be a no holds barred naughty version, making it the perfect event for a festive friends’ night out. King’s Head Theatre have added even more of these performances this year due to popular demand.

King’s Head Theatre is continuing to support disadvantaged communities by offering families and schools free or reduced tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk, through the Golden Goose Pay-it-Forward scheme. Returning for its second year, the scheme encourages community donations, which then go directly towards allowing more children and families to experience the magic of panto.

Tickets are on sale today, starting at £10. The theatre is offering Pay What You Can on Wednesday 26th November at 6pm. Family tickets (2x adults and 2x children) are also available for £85 for Off Peak Performances and £95 for Peak Performances on all Band B or D seats, when booked before 31st October.

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint Photography



