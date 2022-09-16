Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Tobacco Factory Theatres' REVEALED

The cast for Tobacco Factory Theatres' world premiere production of REVEALED have reached the final week of rehearsals before previews begin on Thursday 22 September. Check out new photos below!

Written by Daniel J Carver, who earlier this year performed in Henry VI Parts 2 and 3 at the Royal Shakespeare Company, REVEALED follows the story of three generations of men from the same family as they navigate their wildly different perspectives on the world we currently live in.



Daniel will also perform one of the lead characters alongside a cast that includes Everal A Walsh (Rockets And Blue Lights at the National Theatre, Dr Who for BBC and Oscar-nominated Best Picture of the Year 2019 The Favourite) and Dylan Brady (best-known for his portrayal of Danny in Coronation Street) in his professional stage debut.