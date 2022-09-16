Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Tobacco Factory Theatres' REVEALED

Previews begin on Thursday 22 September. 

Sep. 16, 2022  

The cast for Tobacco Factory Theatres' world premiere production of REVEALED have reached the final week of rehearsals before previews begin on Thursday 22 September. Check out new photos below!

Written by Daniel J Carver, who earlier this year performed in Henry VI Parts 2 and 3 at the Royal Shakespeare Company, REVEALED follows the story of three generations of men from the same family as they navigate their wildly different perspectives on the world we currently live in.

Daniel will also perform one of the lead characters alongside a cast that includes Everal A Walsh (Rockets And Blue Lights at the National Theatre, Dr Who for BBC and Oscar-nominated Best Picture of the Year 2019 The Favourite) and Dylan Brady (best-known for his portrayal of Danny in Coronation Street) in his professional stage debut.

Photo Credit: Mark Dawson

Dylan Brady as Luther in Revealed at Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady and Daniel J Carver rehearse with director Jay Zorenti-Nakhid for Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady (foreground), Daniel J Carver, Everal A Walsh rehearse Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady (L) rehearses with director Jay Zorenti-Nakhid for Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady (foreground), Everal A Walsh, and Daniel J Carver rehearse Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady - Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Dylan Brady - Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)

Daniel J Carver - Revealed at Bristol''s Tobacco Factory Theatres (credit: Mark Dawson)


AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre This MonthAN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre This Month
September 16, 2022

PW Productions have announced the full cast for the 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland Tour of Stephen Daldry's seminal production of JB Priestley's classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS which will visit Milton Keynes Theatre 27 Sep - 01 Oct.
ORPHEUS IN THE RECORD SHOP Returns To Leeds PlayhouseORPHEUS IN THE RECORD SHOP Returns To Leeds Playhouse
September 16, 2022

Acclaimed rapper, playwright and world record-breaking beatboxer Testament is making a triumphant return to the Quarry stage at Leeds Playhouse with his hit show Orpheus in the Record Shop.
Wolverhampton Panto Cast Announced for ALADDINWolverhampton Panto Cast Announced for ALADDIN
September 16, 2022

Fresh from the West End production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, West End leading lady and singing sensation Zoe Birkett will play Spirit Of The Ring alongside EastEnders’ Beppe Di Marco, Michael Greco as Abanazar. Joining them is CBeebies favourite Ben Cajee in the title role of Aladdin, returning favourites Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Duane Gooden as the Genie, Ian Billings as the Notary and introducing Wolverhampton’s own Sofie Anné as Princess Jasmine.
Photos: First Look At Susie Blake In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK TourPhotos: First Look At Susie Blake In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK Tour
September 16, 2022

Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden will star in the brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff’s acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK’D. See photos from the production.
Special Preview Of THE WOMAN KING Opens Genesis Cinema's Inclusive Fragments FestivalSpecial Preview Of THE WOMAN KING Opens Genesis Cinema's Inclusive Fragments Festival
September 15, 2022

The Genesis Cinema screens everything from huge blockbusters to small indie films, cult classics to modern hidden gems, as well as hosting numerous film festivals, Q&As, premieres and talks – and in 2019 as part of the cinema's 20th anniversary year, the Genesis team created and programmed Fragments, their very own film festival.