Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TOM FOOL at the Orange Tree Theatre

Franz Xaver Kroetz's Tom Fool opens at the Orange Tree Theatre on 16 March, with previews from 12 March, and runs until 16 April, with direction from Diyan Zora.

Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Every night Martha listens to the minute details of husband Otto's day at the factory. He's a man with big dreams, stuck in a job where he feels like a cog in the machine. Their teenage son Ludwig just wishes he had a job, or at least his own space, far far away from his parents. They are each frustrated with a life they can't seem to escape. When money goes missing, a family on the brink hurtles over the edge, and Martha has to decide whether she will stay to pick up the pieces. A dark and unnervingly funny play about how capitalism creeps into the minutiae of one family's life, just at the moment women started to change the rules of the game.

Diyan Zora directs Anna Francolini (Martha), Jonah Rzeskiewicz (Ludwig) and Michael Shaeffer (Otto).