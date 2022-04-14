Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS at Soho Theatre

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs cast are in the rehearsal room! These new photos mark three weeks before the first preview of award-winning playwright Iman Qureshi's new play with songs, opening on the main stage at Soho Theatre.

Qureshi (2018 Papatango Prize winner, The Funeral Director and Soho Six 2019 alumni) breaks new ground writing a comedy about a lesbian community choir struggling to survive. Led by a world-weary conductor with lofty ambitions, the disparate and unruly choir gossip, flirt and attempt to sing their way onto the main stage at Pride.

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs is a timely play which places community and togetherness at its very heart, whilst exploring deeper questions about lesbian invisibility, male violence and ultimately, the desire for a life with dignity and a sense of belonging.

The production will run for 6 weeks in Soho Theatre's Main House from 5 May to 11 June 2022.

Photo Credit: Holly Revell