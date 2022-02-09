Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE MERCHANT OF VENICE at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Performances run 18 February - 9 April.

Feb. 9, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Merchant of Venice, performed in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, directed by Abigail Graham and designed by Sarah Beaton.

Abigail and the company reclaim Shakespeare's disturbing tale. Looking at the story in a contemporary context, the production asks us to confront and question our own prejudices in the here and now. This is the first time Abigail has directed at Shakespeare's Globe. Recent work includes Aladdin (Lyric Hammersmith), Mum (Plymouth Drum/Soho Theatre), Earthquakes in London (Guildhall), and The Tyler Sisters (Hampstead).

Abigail was the director of The Bush Neighbourhood Company 2020-21, the director of the Lyric Hammersmith Ensemble 2019-2020, and she was the founding Artistic Director of OpenWorks Theatre from 2013-2017- an organisation dedicated to changing who goes to the theatre by changing who makes it.

Performances run 18 February - 9 April. Learn more at shakespearesglobe.com.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Abigail Graham

Daniel Bowerbank

Raymond Danum

Sophie Melville

Tripti Tripuraneni

Michael Marcus

Michael Gould

Ben Caplan

Adrian Schiller

Aaron Vodovoz

Eleanor Wyld


