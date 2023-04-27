Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREATEST DAYS, The Official Take That Musical

GREATEST DAYS opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 6 May.

Apr. 27, 2023  

All new rehearsal images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS. GREATEST DAYS opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 6 May. Check out the photos below!

The cast of GREATEST DAYS includes Taylor Alman, Holly Ashton, Hannah Brown, Kalifa Burton, Benjamin Cameron, Jamie Corner, Emilie Cunliffe, Archie Durrant, Regan Gascoigne, Kitty Harris, Bayley Hart, Keith Henderson, Karen Holmes, Christopher D. Hunt, Evangeline Jarvis-Jones, Kym Marsh, Rachel Marwood, Mari McGinlay, Jamie-Rose Monk, Mary Moore, Alexanda O'Reilly, Charlotte Anne Steen and Alan Stocks.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Take That's first ever UK number 1 single Pray, GREATEST DAYS features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots). The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990's who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

The musical will coincide with the June 2023 release of the official movie version of this smash-hit musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

