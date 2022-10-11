Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CONSTELLATIONS at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rehearsals are under way for a new production of Nick Payne's Evening Standard Award-winning Constellations at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this autumn - believed to be the first in-the-round production of the show.

Carla Harrison-Hodge and Emilio Iannucci are being directed by Paul Robinson in Payne's romantic drama, which won the Best New Play award at the 2012 Evening Standard Awards, making Payne the youngest ever winner of the award. It was also nominated for several Olivier Awards, including for SJT Associate Artist Simon Slater's music score, which will be used in the SJT production.

When beekeeper Roland meets scientist Marianne, anything could happen. Nick Payne's dazzling play is romantic and revealing, exploring the many possibilities that can result from a single meeting in a way that will remind you of the movie Sliding Doors and Kate Atkinson's novel Life After Life. Constellations will leave you wondering: what if?

Director Paul Robinson says: "Constellations plays with time and space in the most brilliant way - deeply human, deeply moving, it's a play that genuinely tilts the world for you. I challenge anyone not to leave the theatre just a bit more aware of what a fragile and remarkable thing life is..."

Playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama and the University of York, and won the prestigious George Devine Award in 2009 with his play If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet. He made his debut at the Royal Court theatre in September 2010 with his comedy Wanderlust. In January 2012, Constellations opened at the Royal Court Upstairs, transferring to the West End in November 2012 where it received universally glowing reviews.

Nick also writes for film and TV. His debut series Wanderlust starred Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh as Joy and Alan, a couple in search of ways to save their marriage. The show aired on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix for the rest of the world. Nick adapted Julian Barnes's The Sense Of An Ending for BBC Films which was released in 2017 with Jim Broadbent starring and Ritesh Batra directing. He is currently developing film and television projects in the UK and the US.

The SJT production of Constellations is designed by TK Hay, who recently won the Stage Debut Award for Best Design, with lighting design by Jane Lalljee. The Movement Director is Jennifer Kay and the BSL Consultant is Daryl Jackson.

Constellations can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday 28 October to Saturday 12 November 2022.

Photo Credit: Tony Bartholomew