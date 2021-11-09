Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse

pixeltracker

Featuring Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy.

Nov. 9, 2021 Â 

Go inside rehearsal for the hilarious and uplifting rom-com Love Dance, which will run at Chiswick Playhouse from 10th - 27th November.

Jacoba Williams (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, The Globe) will bring to life the witty and career-driven Rose, an accomplished surgeon who is desperate to have a baby, but not a long-term relationship. Joining her on stage is Derek Murphy (Sequins, Organised Chaos; Dial M For Murder, Michael Friend Productions) as lazy and immature musician Adam. In exchange for a sofa to sleep on, Adam agrees to help Rose find a father for her child, all the while unaware he's falling in love with her...

This comic triumph from acclaimed duo Andy Walker (The Story of Tracy Beaker) and Lesley Manning (Ghostwatch) tells of the hilariously rocky path of the two most unlikely characters finding love. Exploring the balance of highflying careers and motherhood goals with all the heart and humour of a rom-com, the team behind Chiswick Playhouse's 5-star play Delivery reunite to tell a reverse love story for our generation.

Writer Andy Walker says, It is so great to be working with these two actors, who we've admired for such a long time. Jacoba and Derek bring a real sense of warmth and wit to the show. It's amazing to see them really set the script alight.


Director Lesley Manning comments, We are delighted to be working with two such fabulous actors - it's such a thrill to get the play on its feet with such incredible talent.

Photo Credit: Molly Manning

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Jacoba Williams and Derek Murphy

Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE DANCE at Chiswick Playhouse
Derek Murphy


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf
Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat
Come From Away Yellow Islander Hat
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug
BroadwayWorld.com Logo Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Begin OSTM Municipal Portas Theatre Series
  • GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE Comes to Rio De Janeiro With Brazilian Superstars
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro Hosts 'TMRJ Told by History'