Photos: INVASIVE SPECIES In Rehearsal At King's Head Theatre

Eric Kuhn Productions has released photos from inside the rehearsal room for the UK premiere of Maia Novi’s semi-autobiographical play Invasive Species. Directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin, the production will open at King’s Head Theatre on September 5, 2025, following previews from September 3, and will run through October 3.

Novi will reprise the lead role alongside Harrison Osterfield, best known for his breakout role in Netflix’s The Irregulars. They will be joined by Ella Blackburn, Max Percy, and Kalifa Taylor.

Following its acclaimed Off-Broadway run at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre in 2024, Invasive Species will return to the stage with a new UK company. The darkly comic and moving play explores themes of immigration, identity politics, and mental health.

Michael Breslin said, “After a thrilling run in New York last summer, I am excited for London audiences to experience Maia’s hilarious and moving play. I am also excited to welcome a new company of brilliant UK actors into the whip smart, electric, and heartfelt world of Invasive Species.”

Producer Eric Kuhn added, “Invasive Species was created by a group of New York's most dynamic and innovative theatrical artists who are actively defining contemporary American theatre. We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking production to the UK with a brilliant new cast, and we can’t wait for London audiences to experience this visionary show after its triumphant run Off-Broadway.”

Producers Eric Kuhn and Adam Rodner have also announced new co-producers, including SIX co-creator Lucy Moss, Salem Productions, John Voege, Amauta M. Firmino, and María Inés Olmedo Projects. The show will be general managed and executive produced by James Quaife.

The cast features Ella Blackburn, Maia Novi, Harrison Osterfield, Max Percy, and Kalifa Taylor. Michael Breslin will direct, with dramaturgy by Amauta M. Firmino, set design and costume supervision by Damien Stanton, associate lighting design by Ben Jacobs, associate sound design by Dominic Brennan, production management by Carrie Croft, casting by Sarah-Jane Price, and general management and executive production by James Quaife.

Invasive Species follows the journey of an Argentinean actor as she tests the limits of her American dream. Maia will stop at nothing to be in the movies—even if it means losing her mind. This outrageous dark comedy examines how immigrating to the US may be the role of a lifetime.

Maia Novi’s play was named one of the “Top 10 Cultural Events of 2024” by The Hollywood Reporter. Her recent acting credits include 5 Models in Ruins, 1981 at Lincoln Center and Invasive Species at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre. She is currently developing her first feature with Film4.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



