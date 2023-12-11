Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre is presenting this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which is open now until Sunday 31 December.

Check out photos below!

Leading the cast are Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, stage, screen, and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins, award-winning Actor and Stand-up Comedian Kev Orkian and musical theatre performers Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley.

Starring as The Magnificent Seven are Jamie John (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs London Palladium and Birmingham Hippodrome, Robin Hood, See How They Run), Karen Anderson (Macbeth, Don’t Look Now, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2), Josh Bennett (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Alice in Wonderland, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows), Jessica Pellegrini (Antman and the Wasp Quantumania, The Witcher), Maria Popska (Alice Through the Looking Glass, Hot Property, Get Santa), Brian Wheeler (Star Wars Return of the Jedi, Top Gear, The Witcher) and Bernadette Windsor (SnowWhite and the Seven Dwarfs, Artemis Fowl, Come Back Lucy).

The cast is completed by a talented Ensemble comprising Taylor Bliss, Scott Coltman, Tilly-May Padley, Jessica Pickles, Chloe Radford, Jacob Reid, Kitty Rich, Owen Richardson, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Edward Simms and Jaden Wilkinson.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes including last year’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

For three weeks only, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from the Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto.

So, Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all! Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023) are selling fast and are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at Click Here