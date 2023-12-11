Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

The production runs until Sunday 31 December.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 1 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange Photo 3 Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Newbury Corn Exchange
BLUE MAN GROUP Will Return to the UK in 2024 Photo 4 BLUE MAN GROUP Will Return to the UK in 2024

Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre is presenting this year’s fairest pantomime of them all, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which is open now until  Sunday 31 December.

Check out photos below!

Leading the cast are Britain’s Got Talent winners and street dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity, stage, screen, and pantomime legend Christopher Biggins, award-winning Actor and Stand-up Comedian Kev Orkian and musical theatre performers Kirsty Ingram and Rachel Stanley.

Starring as The Magnificent Seven are Jamie John (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs London Palladium and Birmingham Hippodrome, Robin Hood, See How They Run), Karen Anderson (Macbeth, Don’t Look Now, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2), Josh Bennett (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Alice in Wonderland, Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows), Jessica Pellegrini (Antman and the Wasp Quantumania, The Witcher), Maria Popska (Alice Through the Looking Glass, Hot Property, Get Santa), Brian Wheeler (Star Wars Return of the Jedi, Top Gear, The Witcher) and Bernadette Windsor (SnowWhite and the Seven Dwarfs, Artemis Fowl, Come Back Lucy). 

The cast is completed by a talented Ensemble comprising Taylor Bliss, Scott Coltman, Tilly-May Padley, Jessica Pickles, Chloe Radford, Jacob Reid, Kitty Rich, Owen Richardson, Tianna Sealy-Jewiss, Edward Simms and Jaden Wilkinson.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Theatre Christmas successes including last year’s production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

For three weeks only, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will bring all the laughter, spectacle, special effects and glittering festive magic audiences have come to expect each year from the Mayflower Theatre’s spectacular Christmas panto. 

So, Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all! Tickets for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Saturday 9 December – Sunday 31 December 2023) are selling fast and are on sale from Mayflower Theatre Box Office tel: 02380 711811 or online at Click Here

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Ashley Banjo

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Ashley Banjo and Cast

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Ashley Banjo and Cast

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Christopher Biggins

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Christopher Biggins

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Kristy Ingram

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Kristy Ingram

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Kristy Ingram

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Kristy Ingram

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Rachel Stanley

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
Rachel Staely

Photos: Get a First Look at SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
The cast




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Burberrys Geoffrey Williams Will Servce as New Chair Of Bernie Grant Arts Centre Photo
Burberry's Geoffrey Williams Will Servce as New Chair Of Bernie Grant Arts Centre

Geoffrey Williams has been announced as the new Chair of Bernie Grant Arts Centre. An industry leader in culture, transformation, leadership development and DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion) with over two decades of experience, he brings a wealth of strategy, insight and leadership to the role.

2
Student Blog: Battling Through the Winter Photo
Student Blog: Battling Through the Winter

Having come from a tropical country with no seasons but the heat and haze, the cold tends to send my body into a shock which leaves me with a nasty cold. However, it doesn’t stop me from being productive. In this blog, I’ll be taking you through a day of recovery and productivity.

3
Hofesh Shechter Company Reveals 2024 Cohort For The Shechter II Company Performing FROM EN Photo
Hofesh Shechter Company Reveals 2024 Cohort For The Shechter II Company Performing FROM ENGLAND WITH LOVE

Hofesh Shechter Company has announced the eight dancers selected to join the prestigious company Shechter II. The selected dancers represent the very best of the next generation of contemporary dance artists and will be performing in Hofesh Shechter's compelling new work, From England with Love.

4
Tara Theatres SILENCE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024 Photo
Tara Theatre's SILENCE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2024

Tara Theatre has announced that the late Abdul Shayek's production of Silence will tour the UK to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Curve Theatre Leicester, Birmingham Repertory Theatre and HOME, Manchester in Spring 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in UK Regional Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
The Pavilion Theatre (9/22-9/22)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
Zoetrope in UK Regional Zoetrope
National Dance Company Wales (12/13-12/16)
The Taylor Swift Cabaret in UK Regional The Taylor Swift Cabaret
The New Wimbledon Theatre (3/28-3/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You