Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CAMP ALBION at The Watermill

The world premiere of CAMP ALBION - a new play about environmental activism and the 1996 'Battle of Newbury' - by Danielle Pearson, directed by Georgie Staight, and designed by Isobel Nicolson Camp Albion will play at The Watermill from Wednesday 6 July until Saturday 16 July.

CAMP ALBION will also tour across the region from 15 June, visiting villages in Berkshire, Hampshire, Wiltshire and Oxfordshire for open air performances. A full list of venues is available here. The Camp Albion Festival will run alongside the production, with interactive workshops for all the family to explore the themes of the play.

'I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately...'

Newbury, 1996. Nine miles of ancient woodland under threat, and the local community bitterly divided over the proposed route of the new bypass. When Cassie returns home for the university holidays, she meets Dylan, a beguiling road protester who draws her into a world of rickety treehouses, lentil stew, druidic rituals and stoic resistance. But her mother has other ideas, and as battle lines are drawn, Cassie must face the personal cost of activism.

In a time before smartphones, Twitter, Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion, the 'Third Battle of Newbury' was one of the definitive environmental campaigns of the 1990s. A new play with music, Camp Albion explores the heroism, humour and heated debate of this extraordinary moment in the town's history.

Hannah Brown (The Magician's Elephant - RSC, Preludes - Southwark Playhouse) will play 'Cassie',

Kate Russell-Smith (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child - The Palace Theatre, A Curmudgeon's Guide To Round Robin Christmas Letters - The Hope Theatre - Offie nominated for Best Actress) will play 'Foxglove Sue / Viv' and Joe Swift (Pool (No Water) - The Royal Court, The Greatest Hits Of Lily And John - The Other Palace) will play 'Dylan'.