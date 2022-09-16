Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL

The show began its UK & Ireland tour on 1 September at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Sep. 16, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL, which began its UK & Ireland tour on 1 September at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Starring James Gaddas as Jim, Parisa Shahmir as Alwyn, Robert Duncan as Jago, Susan Penhaligon as Maggie, Anton Stephans as Leadville, Jason Langley as Danny, Dan Buckley as Rowan, Dakota Starr as Ben, Pete Gallagher as Wiggie, Hadrian Delacey as Archie, Fia Houston-Hamilton as Lea, Hazel Monaghan as Sally, John O'Mahony as Eddy, Louisa Beadel as Morwenna, Beccy Hurst as Grace and James William-Pattison as Owen. With musicians Hazel Askew, Mel Biggs and Alfie Gidley and ensemble cast Hazel Simmons, Janet Mooney, Dominic Brewer and Martin Carroll.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations, Fisherman's Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life. When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they'd sung for generations, they hoped to raise a few quid for charity. Nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected their story to end on the Pyramid stage of Glastonbury. Packed with sea shanties, FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS is a feelgood voyage about friendship, community and music.

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole and musical direction by James Findlay.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

