Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL

All new production images have been released for the new UK and Ireland tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical, which opens tonight, Tuesday 14 September, at Manchester Opera House and will continue to tour until 5 November 2022.

In BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and the original leading cast members Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Sloane.

The UK & Ireland Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

BAT OUT OF HELL dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021.