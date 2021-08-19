Photos: First Look at THE WOLVES OF WILLOUGHBY CHASE at Greenwich Theatre

Greenwich Theatre's production of The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, adapted from Joan Aiken's novel by Russ Tunney, has finally opened at the South London venue, having been postponed from Christmas 2020 and then delayed by isolation challanges.

Telling the story of cousins Bonnie and Sylvia Green, and their battle to overcome their wicked governess Miss Slighcarp, the show is directed by James Haddrell with original music by David Haller.

The cast includes Alice De-Warrenne, David Haller, Cassandra Hercules, Serin Ibrahim, Adam Karim, Anthony Spargo, Reice Weathers.

The Wolves of Willoughby Chase plays at Greenwich Theatre in repertory with Pinocchio until 5 September, with the venue capacity capped to allow for areas of distanced seating for those who prefer it. Tickets are available from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.