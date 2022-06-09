Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village

Performances run until Sunday 3 July 2022.

Jun. 9, 2022  

Get a first look at the brand new production of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, which is now playing at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Highgate Village, until Sunday 3 July 2022, with Press Night on Thursday 9 June 2022.

The cast includes Katie Ray (The Mousetrap) as Rachel Watson, Tori Hargreaves (Blood Brothers) as Anna Watson, Chrystine Symone (The Magician's Elephant) as Megan Hipwell, Cavin Cornwall (Star Wars) as D.I. Gaskill, Scott Hume (The Crown) as Scott Hipwell, Kirk Smith (My Only Relative) as Kamal Abdic and Tom Gordon (Romeo and Juliet) as Tom Watson.

Based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins and blockbuster DreamWorks film, this production marks the first viewing of the newly revised stage adaption by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel tells the story of Rachel Watson, who longs for a different life, her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window everyday, happy and in love, or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

This new production is directed by Joseph Hodges, with set design by Richard Cooper, lighting design by Seb Blaber, sound design by Sam Glossop, casting by Jay Gardner and produced by Gardner Hodges Entertainment.

Tickets are available from the Upstairs at the Gatehouse box office by phone on 020 8340 3488 or online at www.upstairsatthegatehouse.com.

