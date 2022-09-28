Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

The show opens tomorrow night, Thursday 29 September in the newly named Tanya Moisiewitsch Playhouse.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

An irrepressible, shape-shifting fraudster known only as The Maniac is brought into Police Headquarters just as the officers inside prepare for a judicial review of the 'accidental' death of a suspect while held in custody weeks earlier.

Unable to the resist the opportunity to hold court, The Maniac dupes the police into performing a farcical recreation of the incident, exposing the absurd corruption and terrifying idiocy at the heart of the system.

The cast includes Shane David-Joseph playing Joseph, Tony Gardner playing The Superintendent, Jordan Metcalfe playing Daisy, Daniel Rigby playing The Maniac, Ruby Thomas playing Fi Phelan, and Howard Ward playing Burton.

Daniel Rigby returns to Sheffield Theatres for his third production, having performed in Frost/Nixon and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Ruby Thomas and Howard Ward also return having both performed in Pride and Prejudice.

Shane David-Joseph, Tony Gardner and Jordan Metcalfe make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist will be the first production to be staged in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse; newly named to honour the pioneering theatre designer, whose bold and adventurous style is reflected in the plays performed in the flexible space.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


James Wilton Dance Returns To Leeds, Tuesday 11 October James Wilton Dance Returns To Leeds, Tuesday 11 October 
September 27, 2022

Award winning dance company, James Wilton Dance returns to Leeds this October with a new production, LORE, inspired by folk-lore and our human connection to nature.
Artists Kamala Ibrahim Ishag To Debut New Works In LondonArtists Kamala Ibrahim Ishag To Debut New Works In London
September 27, 2022

This autumn, Serpentine and Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF), in collaboration with The Africa Institute, organise a major exhibition of pioneering Sudanese artist Kamala Ibrahim Ishag (b. 1939) in London.
Ali Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra CompanyAli Robertson Appointed Interim Executive Director at Leicester's Aakash Odedra Company
September 27, 2022

Leicester-based Aakash Odedra Company has appointed Ali Robertson as its Interim Executive Director.  
Lung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOXLung Ha Theatre Company and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Present The World Premiere Of CASTLE LENNOX
September 27, 2022

Award-winning Lung Ha Theatre Company are finally bringing Linda McLean's Castle Lennox to the stage. Originally due to premiere in May 2020, the play features songs by Michael John McCarthy and is co-produced with Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.
UK Tour Announced For YOU BURY MEUK Tour Announced For YOU BURY ME
September 27, 2022

Paines Plough, The Women's Prize for Playwriting, 45North, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and The Orange Tree Theatre, in association with Bristol Old Vic present Ahlam's play YOU BURY ME which will tour the UK next spring from the 24th February until 22nd April 2023. 