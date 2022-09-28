Photos: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST

An irrepressible, shape-shifting fraudster known only as The Maniac is brought into Police Headquarters just as the officers inside prepare for a judicial review of the 'accidental' death of a suspect while held in custody weeks earlier.

Unable to the resist the opportunity to hold court, The Maniac dupes the police into performing a farcical recreation of the incident, exposing the absurd corruption and terrifying idiocy at the heart of the system.

The cast includes Shane David-Joseph playing Joseph, Tony Gardner playing The Superintendent, Jordan Metcalfe playing Daisy, Daniel Rigby playing The Maniac, Ruby Thomas playing Fi Phelan, and Howard Ward playing Burton.

Daniel Rigby returns to Sheffield Theatres for his third production, having performed in Frost/Nixon and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Ruby Thomas and Howard Ward also return having both performed in Pride and Prejudice.

Shane David-Joseph, Tony Gardner and Jordan Metcalfe make their Sheffield Theatres debut with Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist will be the first production to be staged in the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse; newly named to honour the pioneering theatre designer, whose bold and adventurous style is reflected in the plays performed in the flexible space.