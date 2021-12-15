Photos: First Look at SHE LOVES ME at Crucible Theatre

Check out brand new production photos from SHE LOVES ME at Sheffield Theatres Crucible Theatre. running through Saturday 15 January 2022.

Amalia and Georg work together in a parfumerie in a picturesque Hungarian town. Constantly clashing, the two colleagues are at odds on the shop floor. But they do have one thing in common. They've both answered a lonely hearts advert and now live for the letters they exchange, unaware of the identity of their true loves. As they count down the shopping days to Christmas, love and snowflakes are in the air.

From the songwriters of Fiddler on the Roof, and the writer of Cabaret, and based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail. A glorious romantic comedy musical, She Loves Me will warm even the chilliest of winter evenings.

Directed by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director Robert Hastie, the cast includes: Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter (Fascinating Aïda), Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo (John and Jen, The Book of Mormon), Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly (Curtains, West Side Story), Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos (The Girl on the Train, Macbeth), Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter (Fun Home, Sweet Charity), Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek (Annie Get Your Gun, The Kite Runner), David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack (The Phantom Of The Opera, Passion), and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash (Guys and Dolls, Standing at the Sky's Edge).

The Ensemble includes: Zac Adlam (Cinderella), Michael Anderson (The Sound of Music), Kamau Davis (Sleeping Beauty), Lawrence Guntert (Cabaret, also Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer for She Loves Me), Samantha Hull (Guys and Dolls), Esme Laudat (Hairspray), Kate Playdon (Guys and Dolls), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Curtains) and Alex Christian as Swing.