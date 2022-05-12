Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRICIA GETS READY on UK Tour

All new rehearsal shots have been released for Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her), which is touring the UK until 27th May.

Written by Martha Watson Allpress, this striking show starring Yasmin Dawes aims to shatter the weathered stereotype of the 'broken woman' and instead presents a survivor in all her colours. Directed by Kaleya Baxe, who is influenced by years of working with domestic abuse charity Tender, this production shines a delicate light on the realities of domestic abuse and those who experience it.

The play is on at Yvonne Arnaud tonight, then continues to tour to Harlow Playhouse on 13th May, Brixton House from 17th - 22nd May, The Dukes Lancaster on 24th May, Harrogate Theatre on 25th May, The Lowry on 26th May and Derby Theatre on 27th May.

Patricia has spent a year crafting a kick ass speech while recovering from an abusive relationship. But, when she bumps into her ex on the street and accidentally agrees to dinner with him that night, she's got some big decisions to make. Join Patricia as she gets ready for the date, tells stories of her past, how it has affected her present and looks honestly at her future.