Photos: First Look at Owen Dennis in the World Premiere of SOHO BOY

Owen Dennis is starring in the world premiere of 'SOHO BOY', a new musical by Paul Emelion Daly about the joys and perils of moving to London, at Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5, 24 May to 4 June.

Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter, happiness... and heartbreak. Working in a clothes store, busking on the streets and partying at the weekend, the glitter soon fades when Spencer stumbles into the darker side of the neon lights. Filled with glamour, sex and songs, this is a modern take on a gay scene that can appear glamorous butcan also be harsh and lonely.

Owen Dennis is making his professional debut as Spencer.

Creative team: Directed by Matt Strachan, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Choreographer Robbie O'Reilly, Designer David Shields, Lighting Richard Lambert, Sound Julian Starr, Video Daniel McKeown, Casting Anne Vosser, Artwork Steve Caplin Produced by LAMBCO Productions,