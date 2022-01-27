Photos: First Look at Immersive STILL LIFE at The Mill at Sonning

You are cordially invited to attend a very exciting, immersive theatrical event in The Mill at Sonning's Waterwheel Bar.



The bar is to be transformed into the refreshment room at Milford Junction railway station. The year is 1936. The play is STILL LIFE, that poignant and romantic tale of forbidden love written by Noël Coward, the inspiration for David Lean's classic film BRIEF ENCOUNTER.



Surely one of the most haunting love stories ever told about the secret love affair between suburban housewife Laura Jesson and an idealistic doctor, Alex Harvey, who, after a brief encounter, meet at the station cafe over the course of several weeks.



The audience will sit at tables in the bar as if they are actually in the railway station itself, with live

music and steam train effects to add atmosphere. And waiters and waitresses dressed in period clothes.



Audience members can have lunch, supper or afternoon cream tea or just a cup of coffee with a Bath Bun, and while finishing your repast the play will begin right there amongst you.



'Still Life' will run 20 January - 29 January. It will return March 30 for two weeks.

Learn more at www.millatsonning.com.