Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howell's I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released production photos for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

Check out all new photos below!

The Mercury Original production, which will be directed by Hetty Hodgson (she/they, Hot In Here – Gate Theatre & UK Tour) and star Emma-Louise Howell, is a hair-pulling, fake-nail scratching, cat-fight against what it means to be a Girl Boss™.

Photo Credit: Will Green



Emma-Louise Howell

