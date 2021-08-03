Photos: First Look at ALL THAT at King's Head Theatre

Get a first look at 'All That', Shaun Kitchener's whip-smart domestic drama of love, sex and monogamy, the headline show in King's Head Theatre's wildly popular Queer Season, which opened tonight!

See photos below!

Matt Greenwood (they/them non-binary) played transgender pupil Martin Dunbar in 'Waterloo Road', they were series reular Tom Clarke in 'The A Word and had an iconic scene with Remi Malek in the recent Queen movie, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Imran Adams (he/him) played Mitchell in 'Hollyoaks' leaving the C4 show with a major storyline. This is his stage acting debut.

Jordan Laviniere (he/him) recently covered the lead role of Jamie New for Layton Williams in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', and he was in the UK tours of 'Rent' and 'Hairspray'.

Chris Jenkins (he/him) was recently in C4's 'It's A Sin". His West End credits include Kneehigh Theatre's 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg', 'South Pacific', 'Spamalot' and 'BIlly Elliott'.

Taylor and Riley have been living the loved-up suburban dream for nearly a decade. Nice house, nice town, nice group of respectable straight friends. But when financial troubles prompt them to rent out their spare room, it's not long before they meet Jamie and Parker - a couple with a totally different outlook to their own. As tensions rise, wires cross and

preconceptions are challenged, the four housemates will be tested to their very limits - and forced to reassess the lives they've built and what it is they really want. Combining moments of laugh-out-loud hilarity with a profoundly honest look at modern relationships, 'All That' is a razor-sharp riposte to the idea that there's ever a 'right' way to be gay.

Writer Shaun Kitchener said: "I'm overjoyed that 'All That' is headlining the King's Head Theatre's amazing Queer Season this summer. In addition to sharing its name with an underrated Carly Rae Jepsen classic, the play explores different attitudes to love, sex and monogamy within the gay community as well as the importance of honesty - with loved ones but also with yourself. I hope it gives people something to think about on the tube home, whilst raising a few laughs along the way."

Executive Director Fiona English said: "Gay stories by gay writers that explore, reflect and celebrate the gay community have always been a cornerstone of the King's Head Theatre's programme. We're delighted to present Shaun's warm, funny and important play as the centrepiece of our most varied and exciting queer season yet."

For more information visit: www.kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/all-that