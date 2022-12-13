Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre

After the huge success of last year's xxmas Carol, Wales Millennium Centre returns with another queer alternative Christmas show, bringing drag, musical theatre and burlesque to the land of the snow queen.

Step into another world filled with flirty fauns, wicked wolves, a couple of beavers and the baddest b!tch of them all - Cardiff drag legend Polly Amorous. She's been rummaging deep in her wardrobe to find some presents, and what has she pulled out? Dazzling drag, sensational circus, sickening songs, bewitching burlesque, and some tinsel handcuffs! It's always winter in Narnia, but that doesn't mean it's not going to get H.O.T. in the company of Rahim El Habachi, Foo Foo LaBelle, Bunmi Odumosu, Eric McGill, Asha Jane and Felix Sürbe.

Wales Millennium Centre is the national arts centre of Wales, situated in the heart of Cardiff Bay. They fire imaginations by creating our own theatre productions, festivals and digital experiences - as well as curating world-class, critically acclaimed touring productions - from musical theatre and comedy to dance and cabaret. They kindle emerging talents with their own fresh, provocative and popular productions, rooted in Welsh culture. They are also a charity, collaborating with organisations, communities and young people to make the arts accessible to everyone. Igniting a passion for the arts with life-changing learning experiences and chances to shine in the spotlight. Every year the Centre attracts over 1.6 million visitors and generates £70 million for local businesses.

Photo Credit: Jorge Lizalde