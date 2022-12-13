Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre
Step into another world filled with flirty fauns, wicked wolves, a couple of beavers and the baddest b!tch of them all – Cardiff drag legend Polly Amorous.
After the huge success of last year's xxmas Carol, Wales Millennium Centre returns with another queer alternative Christmas show, bringing drag, musical theatre and burlesque to the land of the snow queen.
Step into another world filled with flirty fauns, wicked wolves, a couple of beavers and the baddest b!tch of them all - Cardiff drag legend Polly Amorous. She's been rummaging deep in her wardrobe to find some presents, and what has she pulled out? Dazzling drag, sensational circus, sickening songs, bewitching burlesque, and some tinsel handcuffs! It's always winter in Narnia, but that doesn't mean it's not going to get H.O.T. in the company of Rahim El Habachi, Foo Foo LaBelle, Bunmi Odumosu, Eric McGill, Asha Jane and Felix Sürbe.
Wales Millennium Centre is the national arts centre of Wales, situated in the heart of Cardiff Bay. They fire imaginations by creating our own theatre productions, festivals and digital experiences - as well as curating world-class, critically acclaimed touring productions - from musical theatre and comedy to dance and cabaret. They kindle emerging talents with their own fresh, provocative and popular productions, rooted in Welsh culture. They are also a charity, collaborating with organisations, communities and young people to make the arts accessible to everyone. Igniting a passion for the arts with life-changing learning experiences and chances to shine in the spotlight. Every year the Centre attracts over 1.6 million visitors and generates £70 million for local businesses.
Photo Credit: Jorge Lizalde
Rahim El Habachi and Asha Jane
Rahim El Habachi
Polly Amorous
Polly Amorous
Polly Amorous
Polly Amorous
Bunmi Odumosu
Foo Foo LaBelle and audience member
Asha Jane, Rahim El Hibachi, and Foo Foo LaBelle
Asha Jane
Foo Foo LaBelle
Felix Sürbe
Eric McGill and Polly Amorous
Eric McGill
Bunmi Odumosu
Bunmi Odumosu
Bunmi Odumosu
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards will continue their comedy caper in 2023! The critically acclaimed world premiere stage adaptation of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob will kick off the 2023 leg of its UK tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre on 10 January.
Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK
December 13, 2022
Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.
Mercury Theatre Livestream Pantomime To Hospices And Care Homes Across Essex
December 12, 2022
On Thursday 2 December, Mercury Theatre in Colchester livestreamed their pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, to 30 hospices, care homes and hospitals across Essex. The theatre were keen to make sure that those who would not be able to attend in person were able to watch the show from the comfort of their own space. Organisations taking part included: St Helena's Hospice, Little Havens Hospice and Colchester General Hospital.
Roustabout Theatre's Adaptation of Michael Foreman's DINOSAURS AND ALL THAT RUBBISH Will Embark on Tour in 2023
December 12, 2022
One man's passionate dream to find his paradise beyond the stars leaves the world in ruins. Can the dinosaurs who sleep deep underground wake up in time to sort out the mess and save Planet Earth. Expect a riotous hour of dancing dinosaurs, space travel and catchy songs when Roustabout Theatre's adaptation of Michael Foreman's classic children's book, Dinosaurs and All That Rubbish, heads back on tour in 2023.
GOLDBERG VARIATIONS Comes to Leeds in March 2023
December 12, 2022
As part of their spring 2023 tour Sweden's Andersson Dance and Scottish Ensemble bring Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to Leeds for the first time on Thursday 9 March.