Photos: First Look at PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION at Blenheim Palace

By: Jul. 06, 2023

This Summer, join PaddingtonTM in an immersive outdoor adventure staged across the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace! See photos from the production!

PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION is the perfect day out for families who love to immerse themselves in live performance, puppetry, and outdoor adventure.

Created by Histrionic Productions in collaboration with The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company), PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION will play throughout the summer holidays, ending on Sunday 3 September 2023.

The show will take audiences on foot through the UNESCO World Heritage Site to meet their favourite characters from the Paddington stories and search for ‘buried treasure’. There will also be an opportunity to hop on board a real locomotive subject to availability on the day.

At the end of the 55-minute adventure, families can enjoy free arts and crafts-based activities, and visit the Paddington gift shop, as well as delicious food and drink at the many restaurants and cafés around Blenheim Palace.

Additionally, everyone can add an official photo with Paddington and the chance to drive a mini ROVER emergency vehicle for younger audiences, aged 4 - 10, to the standard cost of the show ticket.

To make a full day of the unique experience, tickets to enter Blenheim Palace, Park, Gardens and Adventure Play within the Walled Garden will need to be purchased and booked separately.

Adam McKenzie Wylie, Founder, Histrionic Productions said “After a hugely successful inaugural show at Blenheim Palace last summer for The Peter Rabbit Garden Adventure, Histrionic Productions is delighted to be staging PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION this Summer. The combination of Paddington, a cracking new story, full of entertainment, mishap and interactivity, and the beautiful surroundings of Blenheim Palace is perfect theatrical-alchemy for this family, immersive adventure for 2023. We are delighted to be back. It's the perfect summer day out for the whole family! Sheer excitement for all ages and perfect for lovers of trains, fire engines and of course, Paddington himself.”

Heather Carter, Managing Director, Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said: “It’s fantastic to be hosting another memorable and unique family experience at Britain’s Greatest Palace, following on from the success and popularity of Peter Rabbit last summer.”

Polly Emery, Senior Vice President Brand and International Licensing, The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company) said “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Histrionic Productions for a second Paddington adventure, this time on the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace. PADDINGTON LO-COMMOTION is the perfect summer day out for all Paddington fans and little adventurers who share Paddington’s appetite for discovery and outdoor fun.”

The show will be directed and written by Calum Finlay and designed by Damien Stanton, both of whom collaborated with puppetry designer Jimmy Grimes.

The show is supported by GWR and Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

Photo Credit: PaddingtonTM

Recommended For You