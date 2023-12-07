Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has delighted and inspired audiences across the UK, snowballing to become a hit favourite with a nation-wide following.  

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre Photo 4 Review: CINDERELLA, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

See photos of the UK tour of award-winning musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World. This empowering pop musical, from one of the  producers of the worldwide sensation SIX, is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative  Kate Pankhurst. Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World has delighted and inspired  audiences across the UK, snowballing to become a hit favourite with a nation-wide following.  

The fantastically great cast includes Elena Breschi (Kindertransport, Nottingham Playhouse, SIX,  Norwegian Cruise Line; Locked Up Abroad, National Geographic); Jennifer Caldwell (SIX, UK  tour; American Idiot, UK tour; Mamma Mia!, West End); Georgia Grant-Anderson (Secret Life of  Boys, CBBC; Demon Dentist, UK tour; Beauty and the Beast, Lighthouse Poole); Chlöe Hart (Wicked and Kinky Boots, West End; SIX, UK tour; Girlfriends, ITV); and Leah Vassell (West Side  Story, Krizanke Theatre; SIX, West End). Millie Kiss (White Christmas, Liverpool Empire; The  Cursed, LD Entertainment; The Date, Candid Broad Productions); Summer Priest (Get Up Stand  Up!, West End; Heathers, UK tour) and Rachel Seirian (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West  End and Los Angeles; Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC; A Christmas Carol, RSC) round out the cast.  

The UK Theatre Award-winning Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World is heading  back on tour, having thrilled and inspired audiences at Edinburgh Fringe 2022 and a UK tour  2021-22. This critically acclaimed show is bringing back its awe-inspiring characters, catchy pop  soundtrack and TikTok-favourite choreography this winter. Audiences who can’t wait for the Fantastically Great Women to land at their local theatre can download the toe-tapping, sing along worthy soundtrack by #1 hit single writer Miranda Cooper (Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud)  and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato).  

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women from history are lifted from the pages of Kate  Pankhurst’s beloved book and brought gloriously to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Amelia  Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen and Pankhurst’s own relative  Emmeline. When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum  to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, whose actions and  lives changed the world as we know it, including explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents.  This enthralling, heartwarming musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments  and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.  

The creative team behind this uplifting stage show consists of renowned dramatist Chris Bush  (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong); with  music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper, whose songs include Sound of the  Underground, Round Round and The Promise, and Jennifer Decilveo, and live arrangements by  Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott). The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing  Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s  Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington,  National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre),  sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliot, UK tour;  One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour
First Look At Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Brighton Based Flock Theatre Makers Open ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD At Theatre Royal Brig Photo
Brighton Based Flock Theatre Makers Open ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Week

This festive season join Flock Theatre Makers at Theatre Royal Brighton on a journey far into the Whispering Wood.

2
Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month Photo
Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month

Join the adventure in Neverland with the enchanting production of PETER PAN at Wandsworth Civic Suite. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of this beloved story. Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in a world of pirates, fairies, and lost boys. Show dates and information available here.

3
HORRIBLE HISTORIES to Tour the UK in 2024 Photo
HORRIBLE HISTORIES to Tour the UK in 2024

Discover the revolting rulers and mad monarchs of Britain's barmy past in the hilarious and gruesome Horrible Histories production, Rotten Royals. Touring the UK in 2024, this fast-paced two-hander promises right royal anarchy. Don't miss out!

4
Martin Green Releases Three-Part Audio Drama KELI With Accompanying Album SPLIT THE AIR Photo
Martin Green Releases Three-Part Audio Drama KELI With Accompanying Album SPLIT THE AIR

Lepus Productions has released audio drama KELI, written and composed by Martin Green (Lau) with co-creation and direction from Wils Wilson (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart; Life is A Dream; I Want My Hat Back).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS Video
Watch An All New Trailer For Frantic Assembly's METAMORPHOSIS
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You