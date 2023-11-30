Photos: First Look At A SHERLOCK CAROL At Marylebone Theatre

Ben Caplan and Kammy Darweish return as Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge in the sell-out production, ‘A Sherlock Carol’. See photos from the production below!



The “very merry mashup of Dickens and Doyle” (The Times) is staged again at Marylebone Theatre just a stone’s throw from Holmes’ fictional base at 221B Baker Street itself - the worlds of Charles Dickens and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle combine brilliantly as Sherlock Holmes finds himself investigating the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge.



Also returning are Rosie Armstrong and Offie-nominated Richard James, together with new cast members Jessica Hern, Devesh Kishore, Hannah Parker and Henry Proffit.



‘A Sherlock Carol’, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, runs from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.

Ben Caplan (Sherlock Holmes) was PC Noakes in five series of ‘Call The Midwife’ and series regular Joshua in the BBC comedy series ‘Lagging’. In the West End he was Eddie Kassner in the musical ‘Sunny Afternoon’. He recently appeared in ‘Macbeth’ at the Globe theatre.



Kammy Darweish (Ebenezer Scrooge) was in the original cast of ‘Life of Pi’ at Sheffield Crucible and the national tour of ‘East of East’ and has appeared in several productions at the RSC and NT.



Rosie Armstrong (The Countess and others) is currently playing Maura Morrissey in ‘Birthright’ at The Finborough Theatre. She was in ‘Chimerica’ in the West End and ‘A Small Family Business’ at the National Theatre.



Jessica Hern (Emma Wiggins and others) was Jordan Baker in the immersive ‘The Great Gatsby’ and played multiple roles in ‘Dr Who: Time Fracture’.



Richard James (Dr Watson and others) was Offie-nominated Best Supporting Performance in a Play for ‘A Sherlock Carol’ in 2022. He recently filmed a guest role, Mr Salisbury, in ‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke’ (PBS Masterpiece, Alibi).



Devesh Kishore (Dr Cratchit and others) recently toured with Rifco Theatre Company’s production of ‘Happy Birthday Sunita’. He has also just finished filming a major guest lead in ‘Casualty’ (BBC1) and can be seen in a recurring role in the new series ‘Last Light’ due to air in the UK later this year.



Hannah Parker (Understudy) can be seen on in ‘The Art of Love’ (Netflix) and recently workshopped a new play at the National Theatre.



Henry Proffit (Alternate Sherlock Holmes and Understudy) recently filmed a series regular role in season 3 of ‘Growin’ Pains’ (Amazon Prime). His theatre credits include playing the lead in ‘The Rubenstein Kiss’ (Southwark Playhouse).



Three Christmases since the famous confrontation with his nemesis Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes has little appetite for mince pies or for solving crime. Wandering through Victorian London, he meets a grown-up and not-so-Tiny Tim who implores him to investigate the mysterious death of his reformed benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge.



An impossible murder, a threatening letter, and a missing diamond - it’s just enough to intrigue the great detective. But it’s a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the night is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future. Using his powers of deduction, can Holmes overcome his own ghosts to crack the case?