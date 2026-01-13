Photos: DEAR LIAR Begins Rehearsals at the Jermyn Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from the first day of rehearsals for the revival of Jerome Kilty's adaptation Dear Liar at Jermyn Street Theatre. The show stars Alan Turkington - best known for his series regular roles as Mr Lange in the Netflix smash-hit series Heartstopper and Eoghan Nolan in Hollyoaks - and theatre star Rachel Pickup. Check out the photos below!

The show opens on 10 February, with previews from 5 February, and runs until 7 March 2026.

Alan plays George Bernard Shaw opposite Rachel Pickup as Mrs. Patrick Campbell, in this compelling exploration of a largely hidden relationship that quietly shaped the creation of Pygmalion, with Shaw crafting Eliza Doolittle expressly for Campbell.

1940. The Germans advance on Paris. A case stuffed with letters is smuggled to London. Inside, a remarkable story about - and by - two remarkable people: the brilliant actress ‘Mrs Pat’ and George Bernard Shaw. They met in 1899. They made Pygmalion. World Wars started and stopped, and started again. They fell in love. They fell apart. And through it all… they wrote.

Jerome Kilty’s play reveals the extraordinary bond between these two theatrical titans. In their witty, unfiltered words, attraction collides with ambition as the world transforms around them. A play about how we change — and what we hold on to.