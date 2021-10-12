Photos: Cast Announced for CINDERELLA Pantomime at The M&S Bank Auditorium

Shone Productions Ltd will present Liverpool's Biggest Ever Pantomime. Cinderella at The M&S Bank Auditorium From 18th until 28th December 2021.

Starring Radio City's - Leanne Campbell As The Fairy Godmother, The Hilarious - Bippo As Buttons, CBBC & Waterloo Road's - Shannon Flynn As Cinderella, X-Factor's - David Heath as Prince Charming, CITV's HI-5 - Chris Edgerley as Dandini and The Hilarious - David Drewitt and Danny Jay as The Ugly Sisters.

This magical pantomime features a delicious blend of beautiful scenery, colourful costumes, a live band, dazzling dance routines, great songs and plenty of laughter.

Cinderella has always dreamed of leaving her dull life as a servant to meet a handsome Prince. After the announcement that Prince Charming is going to hold a royal ball, it seems she may get her wish after all, but with the Ugly Sisters around, who knows what will happen. Maybe with the help of Cinderella's Fairy Godmother and a generous helping of fairy dust, and a glass slipper, perhaps Cinderella's wish could come true and she will live happily ever after?

So, Make Sure You Join Us This Christmas For The Greatest Pantomime Of Them All

Book now to avoid disappointment. Tickets are on sale at 0344 8000 400 or visit mandsbankarena.co.uk.