Photos: Behind the Scenes of ROBIN HOOD at Birmingham Hippodrome

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Hippodrome has released exclusive backstage images of this year’s pantomime Robin Hood giving audiences an opportunity to see behind the scenes of the ultimate sheriff-busting pantomime extravaganza which is right on target. Check out the photos below!

Starring in the in the UK’s biggest regional panto is TV fashionista, DJ and radio star Gok Wan as Gok Scarlet, Birmingham panto favourite Matt Slack as Robin Hood, Faye Tozer as Maid Marion and Matt Cardle as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham. The all star line-up is completed by Andrew Ryan as Henrietta Hood, Sandra Marvin as The Spirit of Sherwood, and pantomime royalty Christopher Biggins who guest stars as King Richard.

With stunning scenery and dazzling costumes direct from The London Palladium, Robin Hood has all the ingredients of a perfect pantomime: laugh-out-loud comedy, bundles of audience participation, astonishing special effects, and plenty of boos and hisses for the whole family to enjoy.

Robin Hood plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 1 February 2026. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 0121 689 3000.

Photo Credit: Simon Hadley