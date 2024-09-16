Photos: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA at The Divine in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new production photos have been released for Antony & Cleopatra, Shakespeare’s epic love story, conceived, edited and directed by visionary director and disrupter, Robert Chevara. The production is staged in London’s dynamic new queer performance venue, The Divine. Check out the photos below!

Produced by and starring as Cleopatra, East London’s scene-maker and provocateur, Jonny Woo with William McGeough (Antony), Alexis Gregory (Charmian), Jonathan Blake (Dolabella).

The setting is a club, based on Berlin’s hedonistic techno temple Berghain, where the hours disappear and the lovers cling together, unable to part, fuelled by love, lust and drugs which no longer offer highs but leave them in a permanent state of deluded grandeur and paranoia. So exhausted that they cannot part but cleave to each other symbiotically...

Chevara’s radical, queer re-telling of the Shakespeare classic with a small, all-gay male cast, places in sharp relief the relationship of our two protagonists. It explores their ruined, alchemical relationship and delves into the psyche of two people whose narcissism and self-destructiveness make them both impossible and alluring.

As well as Antony and Cleopatra, the cast also features Charmian, Cleopatra’s confidant, and Dolabella, a rare, trustworthy Roman envoy to Caesar.

The production, at a tight 70 minutes, is a rush as intense as the amyl nitrite the cast inhale at the start of their night. Karaoke moments break up the text as they flounce their ego and reveal their vulnerability through song. The styling represents contemporary queer club culture.

Photo Credit: Jane Hobson

