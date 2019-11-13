Photo Flash: The BBC Symphony Orchestra Performs Alongside Neil Gaiman at PLAYING IN THE DARK
On 12 November, 'Playing in the Dark' was held, the BBC Symphony Orchestra's concert with author Neil Gaiman, singer/speaker Amanda Palmer, baritone Simon Butteriss and special guest actor David Tennant at the Barbican, London.
Repertoire list:
- Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice
- Gershwin Shall We Dance - Walking the Dog
- Sullivan Iolanthe - 'Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest'
- Sibelius Valse triste
- Sibelius Belshazzarts Feast (Suite) - Oriental Procession
- Wagner Die Walkure - The Ride of the Valkyries
- Herrmann Fahrenheit 451 - Prelude
- Britten Sinfonia da Requiem - Dies irae
- Manning Sherwin arr. Jherek Bischoff A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
Readings include extracts from the following titles by Neil Gaiman:
- Trigger Warning
- The Ocean at the End of the Lane
- A Calendar of Tales
- Norse Mythology
- Good Omens
Photo credit: BBC/Mark Allan