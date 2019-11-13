Photo Flash: The BBC Symphony Orchestra Performs Alongside Neil Gaiman at PLAYING IN THE DARK

On 12 November, 'Playing in the Dark' was held, the BBC Symphony Orchestra's concert with author Neil Gaiman, singer/speaker Amanda Palmer, baritone Simon Butteriss and special guest actor David Tennant at the Barbican, London.

Repertoire list:

Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Gershwin Shall We Dance - Walking the Dog

Sullivan Iolanthe - 'Love, unrequited, robs me of my rest'

Sibelius Valse triste

Sibelius Belshazzarts Feast (Suite) - Oriental Procession

Wagner Die Walkure - The Ride of the Valkyries

Herrmann Fahrenheit 451 - Prelude

Britten Sinfonia da Requiem - Dies irae

Manning Sherwin arr. Jherek Bischoff A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Readings include extracts from the following titles by Neil Gaiman:

Trigger Warning

The Ocean at the End of the Lane

A Calendar of Tales

Norse Mythology

Good Omens

Photo credit: BBC/Mark Allan





