Photo Flash: Jan Ravens and Julia Watson in TALKING HEADS at Watford Palace Theatre

Jan Ravens and Julia Watson are currently starring in Talking Heads at at Watford Palace Theatre. Directed by Watford Palace Theatre's own artistic director Brigid Larmour, Talking Heads is poignant, comic, full of humanity and invites us into the hearts and minds of three peculiarly English ladies - Muriel in her tweed skirt and pearls in Soldiering On, the public-spirited Miss Ruddock in A Lady of Letters, and Susan, the long-suffering Vicar's wife in Bed Among The Lentils.

See production shots below!

Talking Heads was a series of 12 dramatic monologues written for BBC television. The two series were first broadcast in 1988 and 1998, and have since been broadcast on BBC Radio and included on the A-level and GCSE English Literature syllabus.

Tickets: £17-£27.50 (£15-£25.50 concessions), previews all tickets £17

watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk | 01923 225671





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You