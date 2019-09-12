Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For WE ANCHOR IN HOPE at The Bunker
From the award-winning Anna Jordan (Killing Eve, Sid Gentle Films Ltd; Succession, HBO), We Anchor in Hope brings a comedic tale of pub culture and economic uncertainty to The Bunker theatre. Chaos is in the air, and yet life goes on. For three weeks, the space will transform into The Anchor - a functioning pub with post-show events including pub quizzes, karaoke nights and music.
Chris Sonnex's first production at The Bunker since being appointed as the theatre's Artistic Director in 2018, includes a cast of Valentine Hanson (Orpheus Descending, Theatr Clwyd), Alex Jarrett (Les Misérables, BBC), Daniel Kendrick (Vera Vera Vera, Royal Court), David Killick (Pressure, Ambassadors Theatre) and Alan Turkington (Antony & Cleopatra, National Theatre).
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Valentine Hanson
Chris Sonnex
Alex Jarrett and Daniel Kendrick
Alex Jarrett and Alan Turkington
Cast
Cast