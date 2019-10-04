Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE D-ROAD at The Spode Works in Stoke-on-Trent

Claybody Theatre have released rehearsal images for their upcoming premiere of The D-Road, Deborah McAndrew's new play about one of Stoke-on-Trent's most significant cultural and economic landmarks- The A500 dual carriageway.

A house stands marooned on a forgotten island of land somewhere between the railway, the Trent and Mersey Canal, and the D-Road. It's where Liam lives with his Nana.

Liam and his girlfriend, Lois, dream of the bright lights of Manchester, but how can they leave Nana, with her very peculiar phobia?

Then a charismatic stranger turns up at the door. Who is he? What does he want? And why is he so interested in the Nana's back garden?

The D-Road's excellent cast will feature Angela Bain, Michael Hugo, Jack Wilkinson; Riana Duce and a community cast from Stoke-on-Trent and surrounding areas.

Claybody Theatre is a Stoke-on-Trent based company whose work is inspired by the lives and experiences of local people. Founded by playwright Deborah McAndrew and director Conrad Nelson, the company's work includes the highly successful Ugly Duck, first performed at the Burslem School of Art and then at the New Vic Theatre; Digging In, a play for schools about children of mining families during the 1984-5 Miners' Strike; and Dirty Laundry, a domestic thriller presented in Spode last year (2017) and last year's Hot Lane.

Written and directed by award-winning husband and wife team of Deborah McAndrew and Conrad Nelson, The D-Road will premiere from the 16-26 October at the Spode Works in Stoke-On-Trent.

For tickets and further information visit http://claybodytheatre.com/

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You