Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Opera Undone: TOSCA and LA BOHEME

Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème will run at Trafalgar Studios 2 from 5 February to 7 March 2020. Adam Spreadbury-Maher, Artistic Director of the King's Head Theatre, will also direct the production, with musical direction from David Eaton. Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème will have a national press night on Tuesday 11 February 2020.

Fiona Finsbury and Honey Rouhani will share the roles of Musetta (Melissa) and Tosca, with Roberto Barbaro, Philip Lee and Roger Paterson sharing the roles of Cavaradossi, Rodolfo (Rod) and Mimi (Luca) and Michael Georgiou and Hugo Herman Wilson sharing the roles of Scarpia and Marcello (Marcus).

La bohème is a thoroughly modern look at relationships, addiction and co-dependency in London's hip and happening Peckham. On-off couple Marcello (Marcus) and Musetta (Melissa) navigate the emotional complexities of a polyamorous relationship, whilst flatmate Rodolfo's (Rod) gratification on Grindr is disrupted when he meets the beautiful and enigmatic Mimi (Luca).

Tosca is an electrifying tale of love, lies and abuse set in 1940's New York. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, an all-powerful mafia boss with media connections preys on a singer, seeking to manipulate and distort her relationship with an up-and-coming cartoon animator for his own nefarious and troubling purposes.

Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème will be directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher, with musical direction from David Eaton, design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting by Nic Farman.

This production is produced by King's Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.

