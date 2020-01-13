Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Frantic Assembly's I THINK WE ARE ALONE

Frantic Assembly have today released rehearsal images for I Think We Are Alone a major new play by Sally Abbott (The Coroner, Vera), co-directed by Kathy Burke (Lady Windermere's Fan, The Retreat) and Scott Graham (Fatherland, Things I Know to be True).

The work will premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 3rd February before touring to venues including Liverpool Playhouse, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leicester Curve, Nuffield Southampton Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, Northern Stage Newcastle, Bristol Old Vic, Oxford Playhouse and The Lowry Salford. The production sits at the centre of a year of programming celebrating 25 years of Frantic Assembly.

Chizzy Akudolu (Edmond De Bergerac, Holby City), Charlotte Bate (On The Other Hand We're Happy, Daughterhood), Polly Frame (Solaris, After Edward & Edward II), Caleb Roberts (She Ventures and He Wins, Richard III), Simone Saunders (Hang, Jane Eyre) and Andrew Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Coronation Street) will perform in this delicate and uplifting new play about our fragility, resilience and need for love and forgiveness.

Two sisters (Charlotte Bate & Polly Frame) are estranged and bicker over text. Their brittle and aggressive language is pushing them further apart when what they really want is to meet, clear the air and talk about the events that happened when they were young girls and haunt them still.

Josie (Chizzy Akudolu) is not allowing grief to get in the way. All of her focus is on what is best for her son, Manny (Caleb Roberts). She desperately wants him to fly but can she let him go?

There is a person shaped hole in Graham's heart (Andrew Turner) and it is driving him to some dark places. When a stranger returns an act of kindness both find themselves opening up and connecting in a way that might just bring a bit of light in.

I Think We Are Alone is a bittersweet and funny take on our ache to connect with those voices we need to hear again, those arms we need to feel around us and those faces we need to see again. It is about letting go and holding on to what we love the most.

The production is designed by Morgan Large with lighting by Paul Keogan, sound by Ella Wahlstrom and casting by Will Burton.





