Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BEFORE I WAS A BEAR at The Bunker

Rehearsals are well underway for Before I Was A Bear, Eleanor Tindall's darkly comic reimagining of Greek Mythology for a slut shamed generation, coming to The Bunker.

Award-winning actor Jacoba Williams (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's Globe; Queens of Sheba - Winner of The Stage Award, Vault Festival, New Diorama) takes an animalistic turn in this coming of age tale, revamping the classic myth of nymph-turned-bear for a modern audience, directed by Aneesha Srinivasan (Origin Stories: scratch night, the CentrE17; The Palestinian in the Basement is on Fire, Southwark Playhouse).

Before I Was A Bear is a one-woman/one-bear ménage à deux about friendship, fluid sexuality and irresistibly hot TV detectives, highlighting the shame and treatment of women that comes with stepping outside of the mundane to claim your own agency.

The effects of carnal lust have turned Cally into a bear. An actual bear. Through adolescence, ambiguous relationships and the spark of a sexual awakening, the whole suddenly-a-bear situation is brought to light. Is this a blessing or a curse?

Before I Was A Bear will run at The Bunker from Tuesday 12th - Saturday 23rd November 2019.

Photo Credit: Tara Rooney

