Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BANG BANG! at Wolverhampton Grand

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today released rehearsal photos for BANG BANG!, a brand new comedy by John Cleese which arrives at the theatre from Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 May, staring Tessa Peake-Jones, Tony Gardner and Wendi Peters.

Completing the cast will be Richard Earl, Andy Secombe, Simon Desborough, Vicki Davids, Daniel Burke and Mikhael Deville.

John Cleese makes his stage writing debut with a hilarious new adaptation of this classic comedy - a delicious blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers and based on Monsier Chasse by Georges Feydeau.

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she's been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who's always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other 'prey', she vows to take revenge on the philanderer! But while Duchotel's away, his lifelong friend comes calling - and he's on the hunt too.

Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own?

Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser-dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.

Tessa Peake-Jones became a household name with her role as Raquel in the iconic comedy Only Fools and Horses. Her extensive stage work encompasses the National Theatre and RSC, recent credits include The Winslow Boy and Shirley Valentine.

Tony Gardner first made his name in comedy as part of the award-winning comedy duo Struck off and Die. Since then he has appeared on TV in roles ranging from the My Parents are Aliens to Last Tango in Halifax and on stage in Alan Ayckbourn's classic Bedroom Farce.

Wendi Peters is most widely known for her role as Cilla Battersby in Coronation Street has just finished appearing in the West End smash-hit musical BIG at the Dominion Theatre.

Tickets for BANG BANG! from Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 May are on sale now. Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





