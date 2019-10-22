Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For 4.48 PSYCHOSIS at New Diorama Theatre

Deafinitely Theatre presents Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis UK tour. Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield, directs William Grint, Erin Hutchings, Esther McAuley and Jamie Rea. Opening at New Diorama Theatre on 31 October, with previews from 29 October and running until 6 November; the production then tours to Derby Theatre from 8- 10 November, before concluding its run at Wales Millennium Centre from 20 - 23 November.

The early hours of the morning. You're alone, with only your thoughts. How did you get here? And how do you get out?

Following its sold-out run at New Diorama Theatre and Derby Theatre in 2018, the award-winning Deafinitely Theatre revives its ground-breaking bilingual production of Sarah Kane's searing, final play about mental health.

In addition, Deafinitely Theatre will run a training and education programme to accompany the production, including post show talks, events and access to additional resources. Further details to be announced.

4.48 Psychosis contains strong language and explores issues of mental health, depression and suicide. Recommended age: 16+



Erin Hutching, Esther McAuley

Erin Hutching, Esther McAuley

Jamie Rea, William Grint

Jamie Rea, William Grint

Jamie Rea

Paula Garfield

William Grint





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You