Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with BANG BANG! by John Cleese at Exeter Northcott Theatre

A delicious blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers - Bang Bang! opens at Exeter Northcott Theatre on 6th February and tours until May.

The cast includes Tessa Peake-Jones as Leontine, Tony Gardner as Duchotel and Wendi Peters as Madam Latour. Completing the cast are Vicki Davids as Babette, Richard Earl as Moricet, Daniel Burke as Gontran, Andy Secombe as Cassagne/Policeman, Simon Desborough as Inspector Bridois and Mikheal Deville as Policeman.

When Leontine, a respectable society lady, discovers that she's been hoodwinked by her husband, Duchotel, who's always pretending to go hunting but really chasing after other 'prey', she vows to take revenge on the philanderer! But while Duchotel's away, his lifelong fried comes calling - and he's on the hunt too. Will Leontine get caught in his sights, or instead set a trap of her own?

Secrets unravel as the devilish Duchotel finds himself snared in a door-slamming, trouser- dropping, balcony-climbing night of chaos set amidst the stylish apartments of Paris.





