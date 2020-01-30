Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for the UK Tour of LADY CHATTERLY'S LOVER Starring Rupert Hill and Phoebe Marshall

TV regular Rupert Hill (Casualty, BBC; Coronation Street, ITV) will star alongside Phoebe Marshall (Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall) in a sensual new stage adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's controversial masterpiece, Lady Chatterley's Lover, directed by Ciaran McConville (The Snow Queen, The Creature [Frankenstein Retold], Rose Theatre Kingston) as part of a UK tour.

See photos from rehearsals below!

Considered sensationalist erotica when first published and banned worldwide, Lawrence's text caused outrage not just because of the explicit language, but also because it bridged social and class divides. This impassioned tale of female agency and the desire to live more than a half-life changed the literary landscape of Britain.

Sixty years after the scandalous trial of the unexpurgated publication, this beautiful new production reflects the monumental changes in attitude towards female sexuality. It is also an exploration of the scars of war and the dangers of toxic masculinity. Above all, Lady Chatterley is a passionate and optimistic love story.

Trapped in a sexless marriage following her husband's disability, Connie is burdened with her female duty of care and an increasing sense of isolation. She instigates a physically charged love affair with the gamekeeper, Mellors, flouting expectations and obligations in the name of self-love.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You