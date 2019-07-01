Photo Flash: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of GREASE

Jul. 1, 2019  

The UK and Ireland tour of GREASE, which opened at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday 19 June, is running there until 20 July 2019. The tour then continues until October 2019.

Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

This is the first new production of GREASE in 25 years and takes an exciting new look at this much loved musical. This production, directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

Peter Andre and Ore Oduba alternate the role of Teen Angel, with Samantha Mumba playing the role in Dublin from 17 - 23 September. The cast also includes Dan Partridge as Danny, Martha Kirby as Sandy, Louis Gaunt as Kenickie, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Rizzo, Jordan Abey as Doody, Ryan Anderson as Roger, Damian Buhagiar as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchy, Natalie Woods as Jan, Tara Sweeting as Marty, Dale White as Eugene, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch, Abigail Climer as Cha Cha, Darren Bennett as Vince Fontaine and Will Haswell as Johnny Casino. Completing the cast are Thea Bunting as Cynthia, Emily Beth Harrington as Carly, Jonathan Hermosa Lopez as Bobby, Dom Hutcheson as Mickey, Ruby May Martinwood as Sofia, Lindsay McAllister as Donna Sue and Kevin O'Dwyer as Chad.

Dan Partridge and the T-Birds

Dan Partridge, Louis Gaunt, and the T-Birds

Dan Partridge and Martha Kirby

Dan Partridge

Eloise Davies and Peter Andre

Louis Gaunt

Damian Buhagiar, Ryan Anderson

Damian Buhagiar, Eloise Davies, Natalie Woods, Ryan Anderson

Natalie Woods, Eloise Davies, Tara Sweeting

Martha Kirby and Dan Partridge

Martha Kirby

Ore Oduba and Eloise Davies

Ore Oduba and Eloise Davies

Ore Oduba and Eloise Davies

Ore Oduba and Eloise Davies

Ore Oduba and Eloise Davies

Ore Oduba

Peter Andre

Peter Andre

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky

Cast

T-Birds



    popup