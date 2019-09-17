Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of THE BORDER

Theatre Centre, the UK's leading producer and pioneer for thought provoking theatre in schools, will tour the world premiere of new politically-charged comedy The Border by Afsaneh Gray.

At a time when politics feels up in the air and inescapable, it's important that young adults are able to make sense of, and feel able to respond to, the goings on in society. As part of Theatre Centre's drive to create radical content for young audiences, the play tackles contemporary political themes and aims to open a dialogue about the meaning of borders and the lines we draw between ourselves and other people. Featuring a live break out debate, the production creates a space for audiences to think and talk together in a time of fake news and information overload.

The cast includes Lucie Capel, Rujenne Green, Matt Littleson and Jazmine Wilkinson.

The Border is an outrageous Brechtian parable highlighting the absurdity of borders, with an original energetic score and playful design, both entertaining and challenging the mind of young people.

Alongside the bold storytelling, this high-energy production features an original score by composer Ted Barnes (long-time collaborator with Beth Orton, This is England by Shane Meadows) and playful set and costume design by Alice Hallifax (Donmar on Design; Pickle Jar, Soho Theatre) as well as lighting design by Neill Brinkworth (The Firm; Hampstead Theatre, Coat; Roundhouse).



Rujenne Green and Matt Littleson

Rujenne Green

Matt Littleson, Jazmine Wilkinson and Rujenne Green

Lucie Capel, Rujenne Green, Jazmine Wilkinson and Matt Littleson

Lucie Capel, Jazmine Wilkinson and Rujenne Green

Lucie Capel and Matt Littleson

Lucie Capel and Jazmine Wilkinson

Jazmine Wilkinson, Matt Littleson, Rujenne Green and Lucie Capel

Jazmine Wilkinson





